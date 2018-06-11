UNHCR Greece Cash Assistance (May 2018)

Overview

In May, 49,057 eligible refugees and asylum-seekers (23,118 households) received cash assistance in Greece, in 93 locations. UNHCR provides cash assistance in Greece, as part of the ESTIA programme, funded by the European Commission. Cash assistance restores dignity and empowers asylum-seekers and refugees who can now choose how to cover their basic needs. It also contributes directly to the economy of the host community through the purchase of services and goods. UNHCR in Greece works with the Greece Cash Alliance partners the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and Mercy Corps.

Demographics of Refugees and Asylum-Seekers Assisted with Cash

Since April 2017, 73,899 eligible individuals have received cash assistance in Greece at least once. Eligibility is assessed on the basis of one’s date of entry in the country, legal status and current location. Of the 49,057 individuals who received cash assistance this month, 7,000 have international protection in Greece. Furthermore, 40% were children, 23% women and 37% men. One third of all who received cash assistance this month are families of five members or more.

The amount of cash assistance distributed to each household is proportionate to the family size. It ranges between 90 euros for an individual in catered accommodation, to 550 euros for a family of seven members or more in self-catered accommodation.