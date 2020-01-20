20 Jan 2020

UNHCR Europe Monthly Report (November 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (10.17 MB)

TRENDS AND KEY FIGURES

MEDITERRANEAN ROUTES: 112,600 refugees and migrants arrived via the three Mediterranean routes to Europe from January to November 2019. This represents a 14% decrease compared to the same period last year (131,000). In November, 14,000 refugees and migrants arrived via these routes, which is a 39% increase compared to November 2018 and a 20% decrease compared to October 2019.

GREECE: Sustaining a high trend of arrivals to Greece over the last months, in November alone, some 9,800 people arrived by sea (8,300) and land (1,500), three times more than this time last year. In 2019, the highest number of monthly arrivals to Greece was reported in September (12,500). From January to November, 38% of arrivals were from Afghanistan and 28% from the Syrian Arab Republic.
At the end of November, UNHCR estimated the number of refugees and migrants in Greece at 109,000. A record number of 38,800 refugees and migrants are on the islands, of which 34,000 are living in the five Reception and Identification Centers (RICs), six times more than their total capacity of 5,400 people. More details can be found in the UNHCR Greece November Factsheet.

SPAIN: At end November 2019, some 29,700 refugees and migrants had arrived in Spain, 50% less than in the same period last year (59,800). In November, 2,400 people arrived to Spain. After a peak of 4,600 arrivals in January 2019, the highest number of arrivals this year was reported in October (4,000). Arrivals were from Morocco (30%),
Algeria (15%) and Guinea (13%). More information as of November in the UNHCR Spain Factsheet and UNHCR Spain weekly snapshot.

