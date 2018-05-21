UNHCR Aegean Islands Factsheet - April 2018

Arrivals increased to 3,000 in April from 2,400 in March and 1,250 in February. Most arrived on Lesvos and consisted of Syrian, Iraqi, and Afghan families.

As overcrowding worsened, conditions deteriorated on Lesvos, Chios, and Samos and fuelled tension between refugee and island communities.

Delays in covering interpretation gaps at reception centres and hospitals hindered access for asylumseekers to specialized care.

Working with Partners

UNHCR supports the Government of Greece who coordinates the refugee response. The Office works with other UN agencies, international and national NGOs, State institutions, community-based organisations, refugees, and host communities through sectoral working groups on Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros.

Main Activities

Protection

UNHCR provides information on rights and obligations, asylum procedures and offers legal counselling and representation to asylum-seekers directly and through partners. UNHCR identifies and refers people with specific needs to responsible authorities and service providers for targeted assistance.

With persistent overcrowding and increased flows, current mixed shelter allocation arrangements in the reception centres raise protection concerns as often unaccompanied children are placed among adults and women have limited privacy. On Chios, UNHCR organized a training on shelter allocation for Governmental staff.

UNHCR on Lesvos and Samos organized a seminar on statelessness with the participation of humanitarian actors and caseworkers of the Asylum Service.

Prevention and Response to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence

UNHCR works to identify people at risk and SGBV survivors, provides legal information and refers them to appropriate services where they can receive specialized support.

Sexual harassment and violence, including against men, continued to be a major risk in the reception centres with the limited number of female interpreters and police officers exacerbating feelings of insecurity and restraining the provision of services. On Chios, UNHCR installed 15 solar street lights at the Vial reception centre to improve safety at night, while on Lesvos, awareness raising sessions against domestic violence were organized in Kara Tepe.

Child Protection