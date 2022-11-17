UNHCR Advancing refugee integration in Greece | Update #2 September 2022

Successful integration needs a whole-of-society approach. UNHCR works with the State, local authorities, the private sector, civil society and refugees themselves to create synergies, promote sustainable change and offer targeted support in areas that demand immediate results. In Greece, UNHCR supports the efforts of the Government to advance refugee integration, building on the Agency’s 70 years of experience from around the world.

UNHCR acts as a catalyst to contribute to the implementation of Greece’s National Integration Strategy approved in November 2021. UNHCR’s integration programme works at different levels and with diverse actors to enact change capitalizing on its cooperation with local and central authorities and designing its programming on the basis of its close relationship with refugees. Working with refugee communities, UNHCR identifies skills and experience, understands refugees’ intentions and needs, and helps create support networks amongst peers. Reaching out to the private sector, the Office contributes to the creation of employment and training opportunities for refugees.