UNHCR Advancing refugee integration in Greece | Update #1 30 June 2022

Helping refugees invest in their future in Greece

Successful integration needs a whole-of-society approach. Central, regional and local governments, the private sector, humanitarian actors, civil society, the public and, most importantly, the refugees themselves, all have a role to play. UNHCR uses its experience in integration programmes across the world to help realize solutions for refugees. In support of Greece’s National Integration Strategy, UNHCR acts as a catalyst, capitalizing on its cooperation with local and central authorities and designing its programming on the basis of its close relationships with refugees.

WHAT WE DO

UNHCR’s integration programme works at different levels and with diverse actors to enact change and promote integration bottom up, top down and across. Working with refugee communities, UNHCR identifies skills and experience, understands refugees’ intentions and needs, and helps create support networks amongst peers. Reaching out to the private sector, the Office contributes to the creation of employment and training opportunities for refugees. In cooperation with national and regional authorities as well as experienced NGOs, UNHCR’s strategic package of interventions, services and provisions, supports refugees’ self-reliance in Greece.