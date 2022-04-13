Ukraine Situation Greece Update | #1, 13 April 2022

BACKGROUND

Over 19,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Greece. The great majority are women and children, coming through the Greek-Bulgarian land border and the international airports of Athens and Thessaloniki. For many, their journey continues to Athens, Thessaloniki and other parts of Greece where they have friends and family.

The refugees worry primarily about long-term housing, finding work, accessing healthcare and covering their basic needs like food and medicine. Many left behind loved ones and had traumatic experiences before coming to Greece. They need urgent psychosocial support. As the majority of refugees are women and children, it is very important to help address dangers like trafficking and sexual violence for them.

The Government of Greece is coordinating the response to refugees from Ukraine. UN agencies, NGOs, local authorities, civil society organizations, volunteers and the private sector are all providing support.

In line with the European Union decision, Greece provides Temporary Protection to refugees from Ukraine. The Ministry of Migration and Asylum (MMA) has a platform for those wishing to register for Temporary Protection. A dedicated website provides information on accommodation options, temporary protection and arrival procedures. The MMA has also launched an online platform for those wishing to request State accommodation, while a second platform, Help Ukraine collects offers of help.