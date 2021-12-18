Turkey, Greece and other countries: Population Movement Operation Update n° 3 (MDR65003)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

GREECE

Migration trends

In its annual report for 2020, the Ministry of Migration and Asylum highlights a dramatic reduction of arrivals and of number of residents in all structures of the country, great decongestion of the Aegean islands and a significant increase of returns, deportations, relocations, transfers and acceleration of asylum procedures.

Due to a combination of factors, including strengthened border control and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, there were just under 16,000 new arrivals in 2020, compared to some 72, 000 during the previous year, a reduction of almost 80 percent. Along with the increase of returns, deportations, relocations and transfers, an acceleration of asylum procedures and a reduction of pending actions, this has led to a significant decongestion of the Aegean islands in particular, from 42,000 migrants at the beginning of the year to 16,000 by 31 December 2020. A total of 64,756 asylum seekers remained in all types of facilities across Greece at the end of 2020, down from 92,383 in December 2019 or a reduction by 30%.

Since the start of 2021, glaring headlines have called attention to the situation at Greece's borders and especially the Aegean islands. For years, Greece has hosted large numbers of asylum seekers and refugees fleeing conflict and poverty. According to the latest UNHCR data, 4,506 new arrivals were recorded in the first 8 months of 2021. This represents a sharp drop in arrivals compared to previous years (16,000 in 2020 and more than 75,000 in 2019).

This trend is mainly due to COVID-19 movement restrictions and government border controls. These border controls have become increasingly harsh, and it is widely understood that the low number of arrivals is intimately related to the allegations of widespread push-backs practices. the refugee flow, is seemingly declined to similar data provided in 2020. Until October 2021, according to data provided by the data provided by Ministry of Migration and Asylum, 9,801 people crossed the Aegean Sea and found shelter in Greek islands, while around 18,000 migrants were transferred to Greece Mainland RICs (Reception and Identification Centers). The most common nationalities among newly arrived groups have been Afghanistan, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Children represent over one-third of arrivals in.

The current number of facilities in the country is now 35 with around 36,000 people in facilities all over the country from which 3,500 people residing on the islands according to the Migration and Asylum Minister declaration on November 29, 2021. As of September 2021, Greece has granted asylum to 103,136 people.

In addition, with a drop in arrival, attention has turned to the reception and integration of refugees and migrants within Greece’s territory. Decongestion of the islands remain a priority for the Greek government and the population in the Reception and Identification Centres (RICs) has dropped significantly. Although RICs are operating below capacity, there remain real concerns about the living conditions of their residents. The hot spot approach has been reinforced through the approach outlined in the EU’s proposed new Asylum and Migration Pact and has led to the introduction the new concept of closed and controlled camps known as Multi-Purpose Reception and Identification Centres (MPRICs) with the first of such camps inaugurated in Samos at the end of September 2021. Humanitarian actors remain concerned about the human cost of the new ‘closed camps’ and the impact that these camps will have on the health and well-being of their inhabitants. Mental Health remains a key concern, with people living in containers, surrounded by barbed wire fences, and an increasing dynamic of detention, securitization and segregation from the rest of society. The remote location of the camps also hinders access to livelihoods, goods and services.

In the mainland, the humanitarian situation is concerning. There are 27 camps operating under the management of the Ministry of Migration and Asylum, (MOMA) where more than 18,874 people are hosted in overcrowded, poor hygiene conditions, as well as exposed to the COVID-19 pandemic as of end of September 2021. There are outbreaks of violence and severe protection risks, such as sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), reduced access to primary health and people’s reliability on external transportation services to access specialized medical services. The population is isolated from the local communities and lacking essential services such as health services, and water, sanitation, and hygiene.

In 2021, the needs of migrants in Greece remain significant including: shelter and winterization, health services, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) (e.g., provision of drinking water in the camps, lack of showers, latrines and handwashing facilities, and proper sewage management). Additionally, mental health services continue to be considered necessary, particularly as limited PSS activities or facilities are available. So far, the Greek government has set out reforms to help recognized refugees access livelihoods, but still the workforce participation by refugees in Greece remains negligible. In addition, access to identification documents remains very complex. Furthermore, the economic inclusion indicator measured by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) showed outcomes that had either worsened or barely improved for asylum seekers and refugees in 2021.

Cash assistance – an effective tool to help people meet their basic needs and withstand socioeconomic shocks – is critical in this context. However, in Greece, destitution and homelessness among refugee population still remain matters of concern especially following the decision of the Greek government in the first quarter of 2021 to stop offering accommodation and cash assistance once status has been granted. Recognized refugees stop receiving cash assistance after 30 days. Limited integration and self-reliance opportunities mean that this leaves many recognized refugees destitute. Moreover, new rules took effect in September 2020 that reduce cash allowances for individuals staying in camps where food is provided. In addition, in the second quarter of 2021, changes in the migrant’s reception framework led to the closure of five Open Accommodation Sites (OAS) and the termination of the emergency hotel accommodation programmes for asylum seekers. The Ministry of Migration and Asylum (MoMA) amended the financial assistance scheme to be limited to those physically present within the OAS, RICs, and Emergency Support to Integration and Accommodation (ESTIA) programmes. This amendment came into effect on 1 July 2021 leaving a considerable number of self-settled asylum seekers unable to access such assistance. These cuts will intensify the role that the HRC has to play within the Greek Society in working to ensure social protection mechanisms especially via the Multifunctional Centres in Athens and Thessaloniki.

Furthermore, the situation has deteriorated in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in the second half of 2021, with significant consequences for the whole country population. During the months of August and September, Afghanistan has witnessed a further striking decline in the security and human rights situation in large parts of the country, and it is estimated that since the beginning of this year 2021, over 558,000 Afghans (according to ACAPS Global Risk analysis - October 2021) have been internally displaced by the armed conflict within the country. Following recent analysis, it is to expect that the number of displaced may rise over 2022, with both internal and external displacements across borders with Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan (currently a total of 2.2 million registered refugees from Afghanistan from are hosted in these countries). IFRC is currently analysing the context and preparing for a contingency plan to anticipate a possible humanitarian response to a new arrivals in Greece.

The Greek government has declared Turkey as safe third country for people from Afghanistan, which is creating uncertainty and tension for Afghan refugees in Greece, leaving many in legal limbo. This coupled with the recent developments in Afghanistan has led to concerns about a potential new arrivals to Greece. This is leading to increasing tensions among host communities and migrants. While new arrivals remain minimal due to current border controls in place, concerns remain around the possibility of a new movement of Afghan refugees to Greece or through the migratory/transit route in Greece. On 27 September, IFRC launched the Regional Population Movement – Afghanistan Emergency Appeal where possible scenarios affecting neighbouring regions are considered. In parallel, and in line with these preparedness efforts, the IFRC Country Delegation in Greece is working closely with the National Society to ensure preparedness measures are in place in the event of a new large-scale migration movement to Greece, partially through the Emergency Appeal funded operation.