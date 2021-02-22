Turkey, Greece and other countries: Population Movement Operation Update n° 2 (MDR65003)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operations Update is to report the progress of the implementation of the activities and changing needs on the ground, covering the period from 1 May 2020 - 31 December 2020. No changes in the budget or the timeframe of the operation is planned through this Operations Update.

The Emergency Appeal was revised on 8 October 2020, in the aftermath of the fires that destroyed the Moria camp on Lesvos, Greece, extending the timeframe of the operation and increasing the funding requirement for Greece component of the operation.

Turkey: During the reporting period, the operation has been focusing on response preparedness. Procurement processes have been completed for two vehicles that will be deployed for outreach activities and hot meal distribution when needed. Further preparedness activities and procurement of contingency stocks are contingent on receiving additional funding for Turkey component.

Greece: During the reporting period, several operational adjustments have been proposed to reflect additional needs and requests:

• The mobile health unit on Lesvos will be further strengthened and will continue until the temporary Mavrovouni facility (previously called Kara Tepe) is closed and migrants are transferred either to the newly planned facility or elsewhere (expected late 2021)

• The new mobile health unit in Ritsona will start up in the first quarter of 2021, and an additional mobile health unit is considered for Samos until the end of the year.

Operation Update Turkey, Greece and other countries:

Population Movement • All other mobile health units operated by Hellenic Red Cross will remain operational until the end of 2021 wherever possible (extended from June 2021).

• Long-term support services to migrants, including the multifunctional centres, accommodation centres for unaccompanied minors, educational health stations, and the accompanied referrals (ACCREF) service will all be extended until the end of 2021.

Additional funding to support the above is likely to be required, and may be channeled through this emergency appeal, or through bilateral and multilateral support to long-term operational plans. Dialogue is ongoing with current and new potential donors in this regard.