Turkey – Greece and other countries: Population Movement - Emergency Appeal Revision n° 3 (MDR65003)

Originally focusing on population movement to Greece and Turkey in 2020, the revision of this Emergency Appeal is reflecting the phasing out of the Turkey component3 of this operation while expanding support to the Hellenic Red Cross (HRC) to continue delivering assistance and support to some 73,000 people for an additional 9 months. This revised Emergency Appeal seeks to cover a funding gap of 4.8 million Swiss Francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support HRC with a focus on the following sectors of intervention and enabling actions: Shelter, Livelihoods and basic needs, Health (including Basic Psychosocial Support), Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI),

Migration and National Society strengthening.

This Emergency Appeal revision and timeframe extension is mainly to address the current situation in both the mainland and the islands in Greece, the limited resources available from various stakeholders to support migrant needs, and the capacity of IFRC and HRC to respond to the needs of migrants and refugees in the country. The nine-month extension (extending the operation until September 2022), will allow for the continuation of urgently needed assistance, while also building the foundations of a transition from emergency response to longerterm programing aimed at meeting the protracted needs of migrants and refugees in Greece. Additionally, the operational plan also contains reinforced preparedness activities in Greece for scenarios linked to the situation in Afghanistan.

The planned response will be adjusted based on further developments as required. The Revised Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) will be available soon.