Turkey – Greece and other countries: Population Movement - Emergency Appeal Revision n° 2 (MDR65003)

This revision aims to amend the Greece component of this Emergency Appeal highlighting the increased needs in Greece, particularly on Lesvos island due to the destruction of Moria reception camp, while the Turkey component remains unchanged.

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 11 million Swiss francs (increased from 7.3 million Swiss francs), to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Hellenic Red Cross (HRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) to continue delivering assistance and support to some 66,000 people (40,500 in Greece and 25,500 in Turkey) for 21 months (extended by 6 months) with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategies for implementation: Shelter, Livelihoods and basic needs, Health (including Basic Psychosocial Support), Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion (WASH), Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI), Migration and National Society strengthening.

The revised appeal takes into consideration the additional and imminent needs of 9,500 migrants after the destruction of Moria Reception Camp on Lesvos due to the recent fires. Moreover, this revision also aims at including some support to 1,000 vulnerable people (400 Households) from the host communities surrounding the camps on Lesvos.

The revised appeal will continue to take into consideration the impact and potential changes in the operational context due to the COVID-19 outbreak (more information below) and results in a funding gap of 8.6 million Swiss francs based on the continuous needs of migrants and refugees to be assisted and an extended operational timeframe.

The planned response will be adjusted based on further developments as required, including any potential support needed by other Red Cross Red Crescent Societies along the migratory route. The Revised Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) will be made available shortly.

The crisis and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

27 February 2020: The Turkish government announces that it will no longer stop refugees from attempting to cross by land or by sea into Europe 28 February 2020: After the announcement, thousands of migrants congregate at the land border between Turkey and Greece. In response, the government of Greece and the EU step up border security.

4-7 March 2020: The IFRC President visits Greece to assess the scope of needs with the Hellenic Red Cross and raise attention to the critical situation of migrants and refugees in the country

13 March 2020: 500,000 Swiss francs are allocated from the IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) as a loan to the Emergency Appeal launched the same day for 20 million Swiss francs.

27 March 2020: Following the announcement of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Turkish government evacuates all remaining migrants at the border to reception centres or quarantine facilities as needed. As a result, the target population for this operation is drastically reduced for TRCS.

26 May 2020: Ops Update no.1 is published.

12 August 2020: IFRC issues the revised Emergency Appeal for 7.3 million CHF to continue assisting 55,500 people in Greece and Turkey.

9 Sep 2020: Fire destroys Moria camp on Lesvos island in Greece, leaving some 11,000 migrants without shelter and basic lifesaving services.

24 Sep 2020: 9,370 asylum seekers have been accommodated in the new camp of Kara Tepe September 2020: 2 IFRC Information Bulletins have been produced highlighting the initial response and identified needs after the fires

8 October 2020: IFRC issues the revised Emergency Appeal no 2. for 11 million CHF to continue assisting 66,000 people in Greece and Turkey.