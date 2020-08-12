Turkey – Greece and other countries: Population Movement Emergency Appeal Revision n° MDR65003

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 7.3 million Swiss francs (decreased from 20 million Swiss francs), to enable the IFRC to support the Hellenic Red Cross (HRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) to continue delivering assistance and support to some 55,500 people (30,000 in Greece and 25,500 in Turkey) for 15 months (extended by 6 months) with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategies for implementation: Shelter, Livelihoods and basic needs, Health, Water, Sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH), Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI), Migration and National Society strengthening. The revised appeal takes into consideration the significant impact and changes in the operational context due to the COVID-19 outbreak (more information below) and results in a funding gap of 5.1 million Swiss francs based on the continuous needs of migrants and refugees to be assisted and an extended operational timeframe. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this point in the operation and will be adjusted based on further developments as required, including any potential need of support to other Red Cross Red Crescent Societies along the migratory route. The Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) will be made available shortly.

Key aspects of this revised appeal: