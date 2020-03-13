Turkey-Greece and other countries: Population Movement Emergency appeal n° MDR65003

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of some 20 million Swiss francs on a preliminary basis to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Hellenic Red Cross and the Turkish Red Crescent to deliver assistance and support to some 120,000 people for 9 months, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategies of implementation: shelter, livelihoods, water and sanitation, health, and migration. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments, including to support other Red Cross Red Crescent Societies along the migratory route.

The crisis and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

27 February 2020: The Turkish government announced that it would no longer stop refugees from attempting to cross by land or by sea into Europe

28 February 2020: Since the announcement thousands of migrants are congregating at the land border between Turkey and Greece. In response, the government of Greece and the EU have stepped up border security

4-7 March 2020: The IFRC President visits Greece to assess the scope of needs with the Hellenic Red Cross and raise attention to the critical situation of migrants in the country

13 March 2020: 500,000 Swiss francs allocated from the IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) as a loan to the Emergency Appeal launched the same day for 20 million Swiss francs