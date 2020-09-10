Statement: Greece and EU must act following Moria camp tragedy

Please see below statement from Refugees International Advocate Daphne Panayotatos:

“Refugees International is deeply saddened by news of the large fires that destroyed Moria camp on the island of Lesvos. Years of mismanagement by the Greek government and European Union left more than 12,000 asylum seekers packed into inadequate facilities and vulnerable to countless risks, including the coronavirus. More than 4,000 children resided there, including about 400 unaccompanied children.

In the face of this latest tragedy, Greece and the European Union must finally put forth real solutions. Greek authorities must immediately provide for displaced individuals’ needs, prevent and treat COVID-19 cases, and transfer individuals to safe accommodation on the mainland. EU Member States must step up to relocate asylum seekers from Greece. Swift, coordinated, and humane action is the only acceptable response.”