SolidarityNow calls for immediate actions to improve the living conditions of refugees at Thiva’s Open Accommodation Site [EN/EL]

Athens, June 27th, 2018

The recent death of the three-year-old boy, at Thiva’s Open Accommodation Site, is a fact that must signal the danger to all of us and activate the authorities to prevent such tragic events in the future, SolidarityNow states. Moreover, it underlines the need for immediate action to improve people’s living conditions in the site.

SolidarityNow is present in the site with an experienced team providing a wide range of free supporting services; based on the refugees’ needs, we are deeply concerned about the following:

the accommodation of people with severe medical problems and pregnant women at the Center, under inappropriate conditions where their basic needs are not met, and a dignified life is not secured

serious deficiencies in the provision of primary healthcare, including the absence of refugee transport at Thiva’s public hospital. The currently provided medical services, including pharmaceutical care, remain unsatisfactory and do not respond to the population’s needs.

the lack of regular and free means of transportation to the city center, which forces people into isolation while also causing particularly vulnerable population groups (elderly, children, patients) to walk long distances in often dangerous conditions.

The organizations which operate daily in refugee and asylum seekers’ accommodation sites have one common goal: to protect people’s lives and not being faced with the death of people seeking a new life in our country.

We, at SolidarityNow, express our deepest condolences to the little boy's family. His loss is a loss for all of us.

*SolidarityNow intervenes at Thiva’s Open Accommodation Site since June 2017, by providing supporting services to vulnerable population groups - families and children - through the Family and Child Support Hubs (the program is being implemented with the support of Unicef).

SolidarityNow was founded in Greece in 2013 with the initiative of Open Society Foundations, with its main goal to help those populations that are hurt most from the economic and humanitarian crises. SolidarityNow works with over 70 organizations and supports civil society organizations and public bodies that work in Greece to implement programs. It operates two Solidarity Centers in Athens and Thessaloniki, where vulnerable population groups can go to receive free medical, legal, and other services. Strategic partners of the organization include: UNHCR, UNICEF, EEA GRANTS, Embassy of Norway in Greece, etc. Currently, 15 million euros have been granted to projects addressing the economic and humanitarian crises in Greece.