Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (31 October 2019) [EN/EL]
Key Facts
1.760 children in long term or temporary accommodation
1598* children in RICs
234* children in Protective custody
160* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities
1210* children in Insecure housing conditions
*The above numbers include 276 separated children, and 248 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation
4962 children in total out of which:
93,4% Boys
6,6% Girls
7,5% <14 years old
Number of places
1,244 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL)
840 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels)
Figures dynamically change and may be adjusted based on verification by EKKA. All figures are based on referrals.