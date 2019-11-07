Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (31 October 2019) [EN/EL]

Key Facts

1.760 children in long term or temporary accommodation

1598* children in RICs

234* children in Protective custody

160* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities

1210* children in Insecure housing conditions

*The above numbers include 276 separated children, and 248 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation

4962 children in total out of which:

93,4% Boys

6,6% Girls

7,5% <14 years old

Number of places

1,244 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL)

840 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels)

Figures dynamically change and may be adjusted based on verification by EKKA. All figures are based on referrals.