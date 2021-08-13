Greece + 4 more
Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (31 July 2021) [EN/EL]
Key Facts
2054 children in long term or temporary accommodation
93* children in RICs
28* children in Protective custody
70* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities
580* children in Insecure housing conditions
*The above numbers include 76 separated children, and 181 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation
2825 children in total out of which:
92 % Boys
8 % Girls
8,8% <14 years old
Number of places
2208 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL)
574 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels)
Figures dynamically change and may be adjusted based on verification by EKKA. All figures are based on referrals