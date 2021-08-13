Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (31 July 2021) [EN/EL]

Key Facts

2054 children in long term or temporary accommodation

93* children in RICs

28* children in Protective custody

70* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities

580* children in Insecure housing conditions

*The above numbers include 76 separated children, and 181 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation

2825 children in total out of which:

92 % Boys

8 % Girls

8,8% <14 years old

Number of places

2208 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL)

574 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels)

Figures dynamically change and may be adjusted based on verification by EKKA. All figures are based on referrals