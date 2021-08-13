Greece + 4 more

Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (31 July 2021) [EN/EL]

Key Facts

  • 2054 children in long term or temporary accommodation

  • 93* children in RICs

  • 28* children in Protective custody

  • 70* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities

  • 580* children in Insecure housing conditions

*The above numbers include 76 separated children, and 181 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation

2825 children in total out of which:

  • 92 % Boys

  • 8 % Girls

  • 8,8% <14 years old

Number of places

2208 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL)

574 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels)

Figures dynamically change and may be adjusted based on verification by EKKA. All figures are based on referrals

