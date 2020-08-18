Greece + 4 more
Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (31 July 2020) [EN/EL]
Attachments
Key Facts
2266 children in long term or temporary accommodation
904* children in RICs
193* children in Protective custody
190* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities
1005* children in Insecure housing conditions
*The above numbers include 229 separated children, and 227 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation
4558 children in total out of which:
93,1% Boys
6,9% Girls
7,6% <14 years old
Number of places
1,703 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL)
899 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels/Emergency Accommodation Sites)