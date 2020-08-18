Greece + 4 more

Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (31 July 2020) [EN/EL]

Key Facts

2266 children in long term or temporary accommodation

904* children in RICs

193* children in Protective custody

190* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities

1005* children in Insecure housing conditions

*The above numbers include 229 separated children, and 227 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation

4558 children in total out of which:

  • 93,1% Boys

  • 6,9% Girls

  • 7,6% <14 years old

Number of places

  • 1,703 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL)

  • 899 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels/Emergency Accommodation Sites)

