Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (31 January 2020) [EN/EL]
Key Facts
2.103 children in long term or temporary accommodation
76 children in Emergency UAC accommodation sites
1877* children in RICs
187* children in Protective custody
143* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities
1077* children in Insecure housing conditions
*The above numbers include 422 separated children, and 148 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation
5463 children in total out of which:
92,5% Boys
7,5% Girls
9,0% <14 years old