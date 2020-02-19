Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (31 January 2020) [EN/EL]

Key Facts

2.103 children in long term or temporary accommodation

76 children in Emergency UAC accommodation sites

1877* children in RICs

187* children in Protective custody

143* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities

1077* children in Insecure housing conditions

*The above numbers include 422 separated children, and 148 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation

5463 children in total out of which:

92,5% Boys

7,5% Girls

9,0% <14 years old