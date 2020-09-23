Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (31 August 2020) [EN/EL]

Key Facts

2174 children in long term or temporary accommodation

830* children in RICs 195* children in Protective custody

187* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities

1031* children in Insecure housing conditions

*The above numbers include 215 separated children, and 207 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation

4417 children in total out of which: 93,0% Boys

7,0% Girls

7,9% <14 years old

Number of places

1,783 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL) 815 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels/Emergency Accommodation Sites)