Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (31 August 2020) [EN/EL]
Attachments
Key Facts
2174 children in long term or temporary accommodation
830* children in RICs 195* children in Protective custody
187* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities
1031* children in Insecure housing conditions
*The above numbers include 215 separated children, and 207 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation
4417 children in total out of
which:
93,0% Boys
7,0% Girls
7,9% <14 years old
Number of places
1,783 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL) 815 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels/Emergency Accommodation Sites)