Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (30 September 2021) [EN/EL]

Key Facts

2,148 children in total out of which:

92% Boys

8% Girls

9,5% <14 years old

1,486 children in Shelters

270 children in Supported Independent Living apartments (SIL)

217 children in Safe zones

94 children in Relocation hubs

53 children in Reception and Identification Centers

28 children in Open Accommodation Facilities

*The above numbers include 55 separated children, for whom there is no active accommodation request.

Number of places

2,217 Total number of places in Accommodation Centres (Shelters/SIL)

270 Total number of places in safe zones