Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (30 September 2020) [EN/EL]
Key Facts
2665 children in long term or temporary accommodation
120* children in RICs
226* children in Protective custody
192* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities
1019* children in Insecure housing conditions \
*The above numbers include 208 separated children, and 307 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation
4222 children in total out of which:
- 92,8% Boys
- 7,2% Girls
- 8,8% <14 years old
Number of places
1797 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL) 1651 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels/Emergency Accommodation Sites)