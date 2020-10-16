Greece + 4 more

Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (30 September 2020) [EN/EL]

Key Facts

  • 2665 children in long term or temporary accommodation

  • 120* children in RICs

  • 226* children in Protective custody

  • 192* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities

  • 1019* children in Insecure housing conditions \

*The above numbers include 208 separated children, and 307 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation

4222 children in total out of which:

  • 92,8% Boys
  • 7,2% Girls
  • 8,8% <14 years old

Number of places

1797 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL) 1651 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels/Emergency Accommodation Sites)

