Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (30 September 2020) [EN/EL]

Key Facts

2665 children in long term or temporary accommodation

120* children in RICs

226* children in Protective custody

192* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities

1019* children in Insecure housing conditions \

*The above numbers include 208 separated children, and 307 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation

4222 children in total out of which:

92,8% Boys

7,2% Girls

8,8% <14 years old

Number of places

1797 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL) 1651 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels/Emergency Accommodation Sites)