Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (30 June 2020) [EN/EL]

Key Facts

2169 children in long term or temporary accommodation

1118* children in RICs

229* children in Protective custody

211* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities

957* children in Insecure housing conditions

*The above numbers include 257 separated children, and 164 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation

4684 children in total out of which:

93,1% Boys

6,9% Girls

7,6% <14 years old

