Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (30 June 2020) [EN/EL]
Key Facts
2169 children in long term or temporary accommodation
1118* children in RICs
229* children in Protective custody
211* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities
957* children in Insecure housing conditions
*The above numbers include 257 separated children, and 164 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation
4684 children in total out of which:
93,1% Boys
6,9% Girls
7,6% <14 years old