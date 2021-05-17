Greece + 4 more
Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (30 April 2021) [EN/EL]
Attachments
Key Facts
2498 children in long term or temporary accommodation
102* children in RICs
32* children in Protective custody
138* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities
853* children in Insecure housing conditions
*The above numbers include 182 separated children, and 115 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation 3623 children in total out of which:
92,2% Boys
7,8% Girls
8,4% <14 years old
Number of places
2060 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL)
1422 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels)