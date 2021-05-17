Greece + 4 more

Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (30 April 2021) [EN/EL]

Format
Infographic
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key Facts

  • 2498 children in long term or temporary accommodation

  • 102* children in RICs

  • 32* children in Protective custody

  • 138* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities

  • 853* children in Insecure housing conditions

*The above numbers include 182 separated children, and 115 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation 3623 children in total out of which:

  • 92,2% Boys

  • 7,8% Girls

  • 8,4% <14 years old

Number of places

2060 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL)

1422 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels)

Related Content