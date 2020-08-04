Greece + 4 more

Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (15 July 2020) [EN/EL]

Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key Facts

2291 children in long term or temporary accommodation

1002* children in RICs

178* children in Protective custody

190* children in Open temporary accommodation facilities

982* children in Insecure housing conditions

*The above numbers include 240 separated children, and 197 pending transfer to long term or temporary accommodation

4616 children in total out of which:

93,1% Boys

6,9% Girls

7,6% <14 years old

Number of places

1,703 Total number of places in long term accommodation (Shelters/SIL)

879 Total number of places in temporary accommodation (Safe zones/Emergency hotels/Emergency Accommodation Sites)

Related Content