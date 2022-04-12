Seeking a new life - seeking employment: An assessment of the employment situation of applicants and beneficiaries of international protection in Greece [EN/EL]

The report Seeking a new life – Seeking employment explores the barriers that beneficiaries and applicants of international protection in Greece face when seeking to access the labour market, highlighting that employment is an important means for people regain their autonomy and rebuild their lives in dignity and security.

In order to ensure improved access to employment, based on their general experience and labour market integration programming, the three partner organisations of this project - the International Rescue Committee, the Greek Council of Refugees and Diotima Center - make a number of recommendations to the Greek government.

This report was drafted in the context of the project “Do the human right thing - Raising our Voice for Refugee Rights”, implemented under the Active citizens fund programme. It is the second of three reports covering access of beneficiaries and applicants of international protection to the right to housing, employment and health.