Returns from Greece to Turkey - 31 May 2018

Overview

The vast majority of those returned to Turkey are nationals from countries other than Syria. The majority are Pakistani nationals (40 per cent of total). Syrians constitute 17 per cent of the total number of those returned, and are followed by Algerians, Bangladeshis and Afghans.

In total, 284 Syrians have been returned to Turkey to date. 26 of them have been returned on the basis that their asylum claims were found inadmissible at 2nd instance.

Of all those returned, 47 per cent did not express a will to apply for asylum or withdrew their will to apply for asylum or withdrew their asylum claims in Greece.