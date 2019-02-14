14 Feb 2019

Returns from Greece to Turkey - 31 January 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 12 Feb 2019 View Original
Download PDF (81.74 KB)

Overview

The majority of those returned to Turkey are Pakistani nationals (39 percent of total). Syrians constitute 19 percent of the total number of those returned, and are followed by Algerians, Afghans and Bangladeshis.

In total, 341 Syrians have been returned to Turkey to date. 38 of them have been returned on the basis that their asylum claims were found inadmissible at 2nd instance.

Of all those returned, 45 percent did not express a will to apply for asylum or withdrew their will to apply for asylum or withdrew their asylumclaims in Greece.

Return trend – January 2018 to January 2019

2016: 801 2017: 683 2018: 322 2019: 19

