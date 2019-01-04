04 Jan 2019

Returns from Greece to Turkey - 31 December 2018

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (81.33 KB)

Overview

The majority of those returned to Turkey are Pakistani nationals (39 percent of total). Syrians constitute 19 percent of the total number of those returned, and are followed by Algerians, Afghans and Bangladeshis.

In total, 337 Syrians have been returned to Turkey to date. 36 of them have been returned on the basis that their asylum claims were found inadmissible at 2nd instance.

Of all those returned, 45 percent did not express a will to apply for asylum or withdrew their will to apply for asylum or withdrew their asylum claims in Greece.

Return trend – December 2017 to December 2018

2016: 801 2017: 683 2018: 322

