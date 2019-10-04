Returns from Greece to Turkey - 30 September 2019

Overview

The majority of those returned to Turkey are Pakistani nationals (38 percent of total). Syrians constitute 18 percent of the total number of those returned, and are followed by Algerians, Afghans and Bangladeshis.

In total, 351 Syrians have been returned to Turkey to date. 38 of them have been returned on the basis that their asylum claims were found inadmissible at 2nd instance.

Of all those returned, 45 percent did not express a will to apply for asylum or withdrew their will to apply for asylum or withdrew their asylum claims in Greece.