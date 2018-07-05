Returns from Greece to Turkey - 30 June 2018

In the framework of the EU-TUR Statement. Source: Press Releases, Greek Ministry of Citizen Protection.

Overview

The majority of those returned to Turkey are Pakistani nationals (40 per cent of total). Syrians constitute 18 per cent of the total number of those returned, and are followed by Algerians, Bangladeshis and Afghans.

In total, 290 Syrians have been returned to Turkey to date. 27 of them have been returned on the basis that their asylum claims were found inadmissible at 2nd instance.

Of all those returned, 47 per cent did not express a will to apply for asylum or withdrew their will to apply for asylum or withdrew their asylum claims in Greece.