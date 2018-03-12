12 Mar 2018

Returns from Greece to Turkey - 28 February 2018

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 28 Feb 2018 View Original
Overview

The vast majority of those returned to Turkey are nationals from countries other than Syria. The majority are Pakistani nationals (41 per cent of total). Syrians constitute 17 per cent of the total number of those returned, and are followed by Algerians, Bangladeshis and Afghans.

In total, 258 Syrians have been returned to Turkey to date. 15 of them have been returned on the basis that their asylum claims were found inadmissible at 2nd instance.

Of all those returned, 47 per cent did not express a will to apply for asylum or withdrew their will to apply for asylum or withdrew their asylum claims in Greece.

