Relocation from Greece: Lessons learned and looking ahead

Since 2015, over 25,000 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers, including unaccompanied children, have been relocated from Greece to other European countries. These relocation programmes have transformed the lives and prospects of these people. Yet, as of August 2021, there remain an estimated 2,738 unaccompanied children in Greece and more may arrive in the future.

As the voluntary EU scheme is scheduled to come to an end, the IRC has joined 28 other civil society organisations call for the continuation of relocation from the country. This briefing paper, based on the organisations’ experiences both in Greece and in destination countries, offers their perspective on how to improve the process and outcomes for those being relocated, particularly for unaccompanied children.