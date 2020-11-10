Regional Bureau for Europe: Greece Update # 9 Lesvos (6 November 2020)

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is supporting the government-led response after a series of fires destroyed the Reception and Identification Centre in Moria (Lesvos) on 8-10 September.

UNHCR has scaled up its support for all asylum-seekers affected and urges for comprehensive and humane solutions to address overcrowding on Greek islands.

BACKGROUND

The September fires that ravaged the Moria Reception and Identification Centre left 12,000 people homeless overnight. The Greek authorities swiftly set up an emergency site to temporarily shelter affected asylum-seekers and refugees.

In addition to calling for sustainable interventions to guarantee dignified living conditions in the Mavrovouni emergency site, UNHCR continues to advocate for comprehensive solutions, continuous European support and responsibility-sharing.

LATEST IN BRIEF

Large-scale transfers out of Lesvos and other islands to the mainland, including to UNHCR ESTIA accommodations, helped reduce the number of people currently in the Mavrovouni site. A government-chartered boat moved over 1,000 refugees and asylumseekers from the islands on 31 October, including 313 from Lesvos.

UNHCR facilitated the transfer with local transportation to the port. Since the fires, at least 2,800 people have been moved out of the island, as of 3 November. Of those, 396 moved into ESTIA apartments.

As of 4 November, 7,300 people are living in the site, according to authorities.