Recommendations from the Roundtable Conference: “Child Protection & EU Funding for migrant populations in Greece; A reality check and the way forward” [EN/EL]

On 16 May 2019, on the occasion of the Roundtable Conference "Child Protection & EU Funding for migrant populations in Greece: A reality check and the way forward" several child protection experts and migration stakeholders met to discuss the reception system and integration perspectives of children in migration in Greece, from the perspective of EU funding. Participants included Greek authorities, EU institutions, European and national civil society actors as well as international organisations. The discussion was focused on child protection challenges that the Greek State encountered in the aftermath of the so-called refugee crisis of 2015 that revealed chronic deficiencies of the reception, asylum and child protection systems of the country.

Introduction and highlights from the discussion

Children in migration are amongst the most vulnerable population groups in need of a safe and stable environment, access to education and child specific services, which, in Greece's case, they are not always able to reach. Of the 79,500 refugees and migrants estimated to have stayed in Greece post the 2015 arrivals, children account to 28,500. Among them, a growing number of unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) is recorded, estimated at approximately 3,900 children. These children are exposed to increased risks of violence, abuse and exploitation and they need appropriate services, including adequate identification, registration and age assessment, guardianship and legal representation, quality accommodation and care arrangements.

Since 2015 Greece has received generous funding from the European Commission to effectively manage the mixed migration flows, but four years later, gaps and shortfalls persist. Children's journey to safety is hindered upon arrival. Many of them may not be registered or they may receive inadequate first reception, identification and registration services while residing for prolonged periods of time in Reception and Identification Centers (RIC). The way in which these services are provided, and procedures are followed, often impinge on UASC's rights to proper identification and registration, as they fail to implement assessments that reflect children' s best interests, and/or provide culturally and age appropriate information and legal representation.

A timely appointment of a guardian, which should happen upon identification and first registration of children, is not yet applied, as guardianship services —until recently - were not part of the state's child protection mechanism, but rather NGO-run.

In cases, age assessment procedures do not follow the appropriate guideline, resulting in children being subjected to improper measures that cause them further stress. In other cases, children are misidentified as adults, thus forced to live among unrelated adults in the RICs, in inappropriate living conditions, without receiving the child protection services they need.

Accommodation provision for UASC has also been challenging. Age appropriate, quality care arrangements in line with the best interests of children are gravely lacking, leaving 1,065 children° homeless, self-settled or in precarious conditions. In 2016, in order to cover the needs of the large number of UASC in the country, emergency solutions were applied (such as "safe zones" and later on hotels for UASC), aiming to offer temporary -up to three months- accommodation, until a placement in a shelter was made available. However, these emergency solutions have become a "normalised" and long-term solution for hundreds of children, with 300 staying in "safe zones" and 660 in hotels, as of May 31fin. Moreover, 123 children were placed in "protective custody", usually in regular police stations, awaiting their placement in a shelter which at times could be delayed over weeks.

Lack of sufficient and appropriate accommodation for UASC is partly attributed to shortcomings in the allocation of funds including prolonged delays in funding flows towards NGO-run shelter facilities, which have resulted in high mobility of care workers as well as the reduction of shelter places. Extra layers of bureaucracy leading to delays and confusion of tasks and responsibilities relate also to the fact that several Ministries, including the Ministry of Economy and Development, Migration Policy, Labour, Education, Health and Interior are involved in the management of the respective EU funds. Moreover, in Greece 100% of the funding has been allocated and managed through the State while in other EU Member States, local authorities and civil society are directly involved, providing invaluable assistance and input.