“Pathway to All Children in Education (ACE)” by SolidarityNow: The organization’s new “Homework and Creative Activities Centers (HCACs)” in full operation throughout Greece [EN/EL]

Athens, January 24th, 2021

SolidarityNow celebrates today's International Day of Education with its new program entitled "[Pathway to All Children in Education (ACE)]https://www.solidaritynow.org/en/%ce%bc%ce%bf%ce%bd%ce%bf%cf%80%ce%ac%cf%84%ce%b9-%ce%b3%ce%b9%ce%b1-%cf%8c%ce%bb%ce%b1-%cf%84%ce%b1-%cf%80%ce%b1%ce%b9%ce%b4%ce%b9%ce%ac-%cf%83%cf%84%ce%b7%ce%bd-%ce%b5%ce%ba%cf%80%ce%b1%ce%af/)". The program implemented with the support and funding from UNICEF Greece, started in October 2021 and today has its "Homework and Creative Activities Centers (HCACs)" in full operation.

The aim of the program is to facilitate the integration of refugee and migrant children in the formal education setting through the provision of non-formal education services in the “Homework and Creative Activities Centers (HCACs)” and other complementary activities.

The program is dedicated to education, children and their development through a well-designed curriculum and creative activities, as well as the promotion of access to public education. Access to quality education is an absolute right for all children.

A Pathway to Education throughout Greece

The project is implemented in six (6) regions across mainland Greece, namely: Attica, Central Greece, Central and Eastern Macedonia, Epirus, and the Peloponnese.

Non-formal education services are directly provided in:

- 14 Open Accommodation Sites across mainland Greece

- 4 urban centers (Athens, Thessaloniki, Ioannina, Kilkis),

while support activities for integration in formal education will be provided to migrant and refugee children residing in all the aforementioned regions. SolidarityNow is leading a consortium which includes the Greek Council of Refugees (with implementation in Athens), the Melissa Network (Athens) and OMNES association (Kilkis).

Focus on Education

The program is the evolution of a flexible and responsive program able to meet the dynamic needs of the people of concern. SolidarityNow, in collaboration with UNICEF, has been involved since 2016 in the operation of the "Blue Dots" (emergency intervention centers), which evolved into the "Child and Family Support Hubs" (greater geographical coverage, emphasis on child protection) and which today become the “Homework and Creative Activities Centers”. The latter’s focus is the provision of high-quality educational services to the children as well as the integration of children in public education.

“SolidarityNow is entering the bright pathway of this new program to do what it believes in most of all. To invest in education and in the prospects that it gives to our children, the children of tomorrow in an inclusive and open society. Along with the significant support of UNICEF, we look forward and seek, with the development of the appropriate learning tools and the capabilities of our interdisciplinary training teams, to offer children a complete package of non-formal education services. Through this, children will not only be supported to become better in the formal education, but will be supported to express their inclinations, to create their own vital space of expression through activities, to be exposed to new stimuli, to cultivate curiosity, to experiment, always with the help of their teachers and all of us who will be there to empower and encourage them to pursue their dreams”, Antigone Lyberaki, General Manager of SolidarityNow.

*The project “All Children in Education” (ACE) is implemented by SolidarityNow with support and funding from UNICEF Greece.

**For more information:

**Valia Savvidou, Communications Manager

valias@solidaritynow.org | tel. 210 6772513, 6970 417260

SolidarityNow was founded in Greece in 2013 to help the populations most affected by the economic and humanitarian crisis. From 2013 until today**, the organization has succeeded in supporting and helping through its activities and programs, more than 320,000 vulnerable people**. More than 64.000 people - Greeks, refugees, migrants - have been supported by our Solidarity Centers in Athens and Thessaloniki. The organization offered shelter and support to over 10,000 refugees and asylum seekers. The strategic partners of the organization are: UNHCR, UNICEF, IOM Greece, OSF, EEA & Norway Grants and others.