OXFAM REACTION: Moria Refugee Camp Fire

A fire has destroyed most of the notorious refugee camp of Moria in Lesbos, Greece. The EU-sponsored ‘hotspot’ camp hosted more than 12,000 people, despite an official capacity of less than 3,000. Reacting to the news, Ruth Tanner, Head of Oxfam’s Humanitarian Campaigns, said:

“The ongoing humanitarian tragedy in the camp and now this devastating fire are an urgent reminder to the UK government that it should be doing its fair share for people fleeing conflict and persecution.

“The UK’s resettlement operations, which were paused due to the pandemic, should be urgently restarted. The UK government needs to provide adequate safe and legal routes for refugees to reach the UK and allow more refugee families to be reunited in safety here.”

Notes to editors: