09 Oct 2018

An open secret: Refugee pushbacks across the Turkey-Greece border

Report
IRIN
Published on 08 Oct 2018

On an eastern frontier of the European Union, people are whisked back to Turkey before they can claim asylum in Greece.

Eric Reidy

Linda, a 19-year-old Syrian and registered refugee, had just crossed from Turkey into Greece at the Evros River when men carrying guns appeared, seemingly out of nowhere. She wasn’t sure if they were police officers or soldiers, but they emerged from behind trees and wore dark uniforms that helped them blend into the night.

Read the full report on IRIN.

