Norwegian medical team’s assignment in Greece extended

A Norwegian emergency medical team (EMT) travelled to Greece on 14 September to provide assistance following the fire in the Moria migrant camp on Lesbos. Its assignment is now being extended by three weeks, until 26 October. Norway is also providing equipment such as tents, vehicles, trailers and personnel and equipment for providing transportation of patients with highly infectious diseases to the area.

- We have decided to extend the EMT’s assignment at the request of WHO and the Greek authorities’ said Minister of Justice and Public Security Monica Mæland.

Greece is seeking further assistance in a transition phase, until the Greek authorities are able to provide services themselves.

- By extending Norway’s assignment, we are helping to meet the acute humanitarian needs on Lesbos,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

- The emergency medical team is made up of health personnel from hospitals all over Norway. This means that the burden on each individual hospital is small, and the extension of the EMT’s assignment in Greece will not affect the ability of the Norwegian health service to deal with the coronavirus pandemic,’ said Minister of Health and Care Services Bent Høie.