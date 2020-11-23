MMC Europe 4Mi Snapshot - November 2020: The Impact of Covid-19 on protection among Afghan refugees and migrants in Greece

This snapshot examines the impact of Covid-19 on protection among Afghan refugees and migrants in Greece. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is based on 207 surveys with Afghans conducted between 15th July and 31st August 2020.

Key findings

Overall, from the analysis of the surveys, it is perceived by the respondents that since the beginning of Covid-19 there has been an increase in the protection risks they face in Greece in several ways. More specifically:

• 75% of respondents think there is an increased risk of deportation.

• 78% of respondents think there is an increased risk of arbitrary arrest and detention.

• 66% of respondents believe that there has been an increase in domestic violence since the pandemic began.

The findings presented here, correspond with the results from other regions focused on the impact of Covid-19 on protection risks for refugees and migrants along mixed migration routes in Africa, Asia and Latin America.