MMC Europe 4Mi Snapshot – April 2021: Smuggling dynamics for Afghans on the move toward Europe Europe

Since early 2019 MMC Europe has been interviewing Afghan refugees and migrants in Greece, to better understand their reasons for leaving Afghanistan, as well as their experiences while on the move towards Europe. The 4Mi survey includes a range of questions on the interaction between smugglers and migrants. This snapshot analyzes smuggling dynamics for Afghans on the move toward Europe with the aim of contributing to evidence-based protection responses and advocacy efforts for people on the move. Information in this snapshot was collected between 23 November 2019 and 31 December 2020. A total of 665 surveys with Afghan refugees and migrants were conducted.