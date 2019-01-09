09 Jan 2019

Mini Lexicon for Basic Communication French - Greek [EN/FR/EL]

Report
from Government of Switzerland, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, METAdrasi
Published on 01 Jan 2019 View Original
This lexicon has been made for you. It is aimed at assisting refugees and migrants who are in Greece. Please keep it with you. You may use it to facilitate your communication with Greek people who are in contact with you, in order to request general information, as well as information on matters related to living conditions, food, health and protection. Special chapters are included for women and unaccompanied children.

The present second edition of the mini lexicon introduces new vocabulary in relation to public services, education, lifestyle and culture in Greece, which will help with your access to services and your integration in the social environment.

