Mercy Corps: The EU-Turkey deal has always been fundamentally flawed

Amid continuing tension and violence on the Greek-Turkish border, with tens of thousands of refugees waiting to cross into the EU, Greek camps already over-crowded and on fire, it is clear that Europe needs a new plan.

Selena Victor, Mercy Corps' Senior Director of Policy and Advocacy, says -

"The EU-Turkey deal has always been fundamentally flawed. A "solution" that closed off borders, and options, to refugees should never have been hailed a success. The cost of the deal was tens of thousands of lives in limbo in Greece, profound stress, ongoing trauma and a loss of hope.

Europe has an opportunity now to revisit how we treat those fleeing conflict, violence and poverty. We have an opportunity to choose a path of dignity, humanity and compassion. Halting the asylum process and holding fleeing families back with water cannons is not the answer.

We must address the legal and political barriers to fulfilling the rights of individuals to seek asylum. We also need to step up investment into drivers of conflict and violence - people will not stop running if we don't find a solution to their fear."