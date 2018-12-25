Managing Migration: EU Financial Support to Greece - December 2018

Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund / Internal Security Fund / Emergency Assistance

Addressing the refugee crisis and managing our external borders are top priorities for the European Union. The Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) supports Greek national efforts to improve reception capacities, ensure that asylum procedures are in line with Union standards, integrate migrants at local and regional levels and increase the effectiveness of return programmes. The Internal Security Fund (ISF) supports national efforts to achieve a uniform and high level of control of the external borders and to fight cross-border organised crime. To support the Greek authorities as well as international organisations and NGOs operating in Greece in managing the refugee and humanitarian crisis, the Commission has awarded over €816.4 million in emergency assistance since the beginning of 2015. The emergency funding comes on top of the €613.5 million already allocated to Greece under the national programmes for 2014-2020 (€328.3 million from AMIF and €285.2 million from ISF).

Emergency support instrument

In urgent and exceptional circumstances, the European Commission can fund emergency humanitarian support for people in need within the European Union. The Emergency Support Instrument aims to provide a faster, more targeted way to respond to major crises. This includes helping Member States cope with large numbers of refugees, with humanitarian funding channelled to UN agencies, non- governmental organisations and international organisations in close coordination and consultation with Member States. € 643.3 million contracted to date since 2016.