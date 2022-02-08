Lives On Hold: Access to Asylum on Mainland Greece, Crete, And Rhodes (January 2022)

Lives on Hold looks at the experiences of people seeking asylum on mainland Greece, Crete and Rhodes whose only route to asylum is via the application, Skype.

Our research shows that people experience exceedingly long delays when trying to reach the Greek Asylum Service on Skype. On average, those we spoke with for this report were still attempting to get through after 14 months. Rather than providing an efficient way to lodge their asylum claim as soon as possible, the Skype system obstructs access to international protection in Greece. This results in people being forced to survive without legal status, and the support and protection it provides, for prolonged periods.

The immediate impact of Skype delays can be disastrous. With no avenues for support, people are often forced to sleep on the streets or go for days without eating. They are prohibited from accessing state medical services, including hospitals and psychological support and are forced to live in well-founded fear of detention, deportation and pushbacks. The inefficiency of the Skype system exposes people to increased risk of exploitation as people are forced to find ways to survive and make riskier choices in a desperate attempt to lodge their asylum claim. The longer term impact on people’s physical and mental health can be devastating.

We believe the current Skype procedure stands in stark contradiction to any notion of protection and shows incompatibility with a fair and efficient asylum system. The system provides a loophole from which it is possible to deny people temporary legal protection and material reception conditions despite their urgent need for safety and support. The creation of a hostile and uncaring asylum system that forces people to live in dangerous conditions is synonymous with a strategy of deterrence. Currently, the additional step of Skype obscures unhindered access to asylum in Greece, to the detriment of human rights and contrary to European values and responsibilities.