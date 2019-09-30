Lesbos, Greece: MSF reaction following fire in Moria camp

Yesterday a fire broke out in Moria camp on Lesbos island, Greece, where approximately 13,000 people are trapped in a camp made for 3,000.

At least two people, a mother and a child, are reported dead. Clashes erupted between the police and migrants immediately after the fire.

This morning, MSF medical teams are currently assisting men, women and children affected by yesterday's tragic events.

Please see below reaction from MSF Field Coordinator Marco Sandrone:

"We are outraged by the events in Moria and the reported death of at least two people, a mother and a child, as a result of a fire inside the camp. No one can call the fire and these deaths an accident. This tragedy is the direct result of a brutal policy that is trapping 13,000 people in a camp made for 3,000. European and Greek authorities who continue to contain these people in these conditions have a responsibility in the repetition of these dramatic episodes. It is high time to stop the EU-Turkey deal and this inhumane policy of containment. People must be urgently evacuated out of the hell that Moria has become."

For more information on MSF's work on Lesbos and the human impact of the EU-Turkey deal, please see: Greece: Three years on, EU-Turkey deal continues cycle of containment and despair

