Lesbos Bulletin: Update on the EU ‘hotspot’ Moria 2.0, by the Greek Council for Refugees & Oxfam, 21 October 2020

More than 12,000 people were left in destitution, following the fires that swept through Moria camp on 8 and 9 September. Nearly 8,000 have been moved to a new emergency camp in the area of Kara Tepe where they are living in precarious conditions with no access to running water or protection from the weather. Many residents have described condi- tions as worse than Moria and dubbed the new camp ‘Moria 2.0’. People are having to live in flimsy tents pitched too close to the sea, meaning they are battered by wind and prone to flooding. The new camp was also built on the site of a former military shooting range, which had to be swept for unexploded landmines and grenades.