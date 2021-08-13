Greece + 1 more
Legal Centre Lesvos Quarterly Newsletter: April - June 2021
(1) Living conditions
- Continued inhumane and degrading living conditions in Mavrovouni de-facto detention-center.
- 24-30 April – Closure of all safe and alternative accommodations for migrants in Lesvos, Part II: Evictions of families hosted in Kara Tepe municipality run camp.
- June 2021: Recognition by the European Court of Human Rights of the Greek authorities’ persistent and official indifference to migrants suffering in Mavrovouni camp
(2) Asylum procedures
- 7 June – Greek authorities declare Turkey safe for Afghan, Bangladeshi, Syrian, Somali and Pakistani Nationals, instituting further mass exclusion from asylum in Europe
- Families remain separated for months and even years after arrival to Europe
- Continued failure by the Greek State to proceed with age assessments of minor children wrongly registered as adults
(3) Advocacy efforts increase against continued policy of collective expulsions in the Aegean
- 12 April – New case filed against Greece before the European Court of Human Rights, for massive pushback operation of over 180 migrants caught in a storm near Crete
- 28 April, the Greek Ombudsman published an interim report on pushbacks
- 12 May, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants published report on pushbacks
- June - Frontex under scrutiny of the European Parliament
(4) Criminalisation
- 23 April – Justice for K.S
- 11-12 June – Trial of the Moria 6
- 22-29 June: Vial 15 Trial in Mytilene