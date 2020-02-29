Interview of Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis on SKAI TV, with journalist Giorgos Aftias - main points (Athens, 29 February 2020)

Speaking on SKAI TV’s ‘Kalimera’ (Good Morning), with journalist Giorgos Aftias, Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis sent a twofold message to Turkey that Greece is fortifying its borders and that it will not be transformed into a warehouse of souls or a transit country. “Erdogan’s intimidation tactics will not pass,” he stressed.

More specifically, Mr. Varvitsiotis noted the Greek government’s determination and the Greek Prime Minister’s firm stance against Erdogan’s intimidation. “In contrast to what happened in the past, we will not tolerate illegal entries. We are fortifying our borders. We will not allow Greece to become a warehouse of souls. We will not allow Greece to be transformed into a transit country,” he said pointedly. He added that the migrants on the Evros border are not from Idlib and that the majority of them are not of Syrian origin, but are populations that Turkey is currently hosting and, he said, would like to offload onto us. “We will not let this happen. We will not allow Greece to become a transit country, as it did in 2015,” he underscored