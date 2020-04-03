Immediately honour commitments to relocate unaccompanied children from the Greek islands

We, the undersigned organizations, jointly call on European governments to proceed immediately with the emergency relocation of unaccompanied children from the Reception and Identification Centres (RICs) on the Greek islands, with no discrimination, giving precedence to existing family links and the best interests of the child.

In mid-March, a group ofseven EU member states announced they would take in unaccompanied children from the islands. Since then, while an additional country pledged to relocate, efforts have largely stalled. Yet, immediate action is all the more urgent in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We welcome Commissioner Johansson’s announcement in the European Parliament on 2 April, that a group of children will be transferred to Luxembourg next week. It is imperative this takes place as planned, and we encourage other countries to swiftly do the same.

Now, more than ever, the protection of unaccompanied children needs to be ensured and all efforts to help decongest the RICs must be fully supported, if the people living there are to have any chance of protecting their lives and health and complying with measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Tens of thousands of people remain trapped in the camps on the Greek islands, including older people, people with disabilities, those with serious health conditions, families with children and pregnant women. Amongst them are 1,752 unaccompanied children1 . Most of them are deprived of access to their most basic rights, such as shelter and adequate food, medical, psychosocial care, as well as education. Overcrowding and extremely limited access to running water, toilets and showers, make it impossible to abide by the guidelines for protecting oneself from COVID19, putting them at significantly heightened risk of infection, serious illness or death, especially those with underlying health conditions.

With eight cases of COVID-19 already confirmed as of the start of April among the local population on the island of Lesvos, and one on Samos2 , now is the time to act.The recent pledges by -now- eight statesto relocate 1,600 of these unaccompanied children from the islandssent a much-needed signal of solidarity. Honouring these commitments without delay is now of critical importance to protect these children.

The European response to the pandemic has already demonstrated that the swift and safe transfer of people to EU member states from across the globe is possible. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the European Emergency Response Center has evacuated more than 10,000 EU citizens from China, Japan, the US, Morocco, Tunisia and other countries3 . Germany alone was able to repatriate 170,000 holiday-makers around the world in a matter of days due to the pandemic.4 The same must be done for the most vulnerable people in the Greek island camps. Doctors, public health professionals and academics5 have already outlined how children can be relocated from the RICs with sufficient protection and health security measures, in line with medical guidelines for COVID-19.

We urgeGermany, France, Portugal, Finland, Lithuania, Croatia, Ireland to follow Luxembourg’s lead in this emergency, and ensure that their pledged relocations are immediately implemented. All relocations must be done in line with the best interests of the child, with priority to family links, ensuring broad eligibility that does not discriminate against specific nationalities, gender, date of arrival or certain age groups.

Meanwhile, we call on additional European countries to join with pledges of their own to relocate more of these children and ensure that all unaccompanied children now trapped in the island RICs in Greece can be safely relocated immediately.

Where there is political will, these transfers are possible. There is no time to lose

Signed by:

ActionAid Hellas

Action for Education

Amnesty International

ARSIS – Association for the Social Support of Youth

Avocats Sans Frontières, France

Better Days

Caritas Europa

Caritas Hellas

Center for Health Equity Education and Research International Group AMKE CHEERing

Češi pomáhají, Czech Republic

COSPE, Italy

CVCS, Italy

Danish Refugee Council (DRC)

Defence for Children the Netherlands

Defence for Children International, Greece

Diaconia ECCB – Centre of Relief and Development, Czech Republic

Dirty Girls of Lesvos

Donate4Refugees, UK

Dynamo International – Street Workers Network, Belgium

Echo100Plus

Fair Planet

Fenix Humanitarian Legal Aid

FOCSIV Italy

Free Movement Skateboarding, UK

Greek Council for Refugees (GCR)

Greek Forum of Refugees (GFR)

Help Refugees/Choose Love

HIAS Greece

HuBB - Humans Before Borders, Portugal

HumanRights360

Human Rights Watch

Humanity Now, USA

I AM YOU

Indigo Volunteers, UK

International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC) Europe

International Rescue Committee (IRC)

Khora

Lighthouse Relief (LHR)

Lumos Foundation

Médecins du Monde (MdM)

Metadrasi

Mobile Info Team

Network for Children’s Rights

Northern Lights Aid

Office of Displaced Designers

OMEP

Pampiraiki Support Initiative for Refugees & Migrants

Praksis

ReFOCUS Media Labs

Refugee Legal Support

Refugee Rescue

Refugee Rights Europe

Refugee Support Europe, Cyprus

Refugee Youth Service, UK/France

SAO Association, for displaced women, Switzerland

SEEBRÜCKE, Germany/ Switzerland/ Belgium/ Austria

Seeds of Humanity, Israel

Seeds of Humanity Hellas

ShowerPower

Solidarity Now

SOS Villages Greece

Stichting Vluchteling, Netherlands

Still I Rise

Terre des hommes

The Home Project

Velos Youth

Verein Fair, Switzerland