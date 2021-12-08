Greece + 6 more
Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Refugee and migrant crisis in Europe
Attachments
Appeal highlights
- Between January and August 2021, an estimated 97,000 refugees and migrants arrived in Europe, a 95 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2020.This trend is likely to continue in 2022.The current number includes some 25,000 children, among whom 9,300 are unaccompanied or separated. Children on the move remain one of the most vulnerable groups requiring sustained and urgent care and protection in 2022.
- The COVID-19 pandemic has set back years of progress in advancing children's health, education and protection. These and other socioeconomic impacts have stretched country capacities to sustain and respond to the humanitarian needs of refugees and migrants.
- Now more than ever, UNICEF must continue to work with other United Nations agencies and partners to support host governments and communities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and protect the rights of children and families on the move.
- In 2022, UNICEF requires US$42 million to support host governments in ensuring that refugee and migrant children and families arriving in Europe have access to health, nutrition, protection, water sanitation and hygiene, as well as education services.